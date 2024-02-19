Magisterial probe ordered into looting of arms from IRB camp in Manipur

An order issued by the Home Department on Sunday said "an unfortunate incident occurred on February 13 in which a mob mostly youths stormed the camp of 5th IRB located at Chingarel Tezpur and snatched away arms and ammunition leading to a confrontation between mob and security forces involving exchange of fire at the spot."

As per the order, District Magistrate Imphal East Khumanthem Diana has been appointed as the Enquiry authority to "ascertain facts and circumstances' leading to the incident and to 'suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future."

The enquiry report is to be submitted to the government in 30 days from the date of issue of the order.