Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur: 10 suspected Kuki insurgents killed in Jiribam district, one CRPF jawan hurt

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 11:57 IST
India NewsManipursecurity forces

Follow us on :

Follow Us