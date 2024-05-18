Manipur: 34 UNLF militants surrender following 'intense gunfight' in Myanmar

The source further said that in the past few days, the UNLF was involved in an "intense gunfight" with the People's Defence Force (PDF), a rebel group in Myanmar, following which the militants tried to sneak into Manipur for safety. The PDF is fighting against Myanmar's military regime for the restoration of democracy in that country.

While the Pambei faction signed a peace agreement with the Centre and the Manipur government last year amid ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, some insurgents remained in their camps in Myanmar, the source said.

A source in Assam Rifles, which guards the Indo-Myanmar border, said the surrendered insurgents were handed over to Manipur Police, who will take further action.