Manipur: 4,325 snatched weapons still missing, only 1,344 recovered so far

More than 4,300 weapons which were snatched from armouries during the violence in Manipur in May have remained traceless, forcing the security forces launch a fresh combing operation to recover the weapons.

The Centre's security advisor for violence-hit Manipur, Kukdiep Singh told reporters in Imphal on Monday evening that a total of 5,669 weapons were snatched by miscreants from armouries and police stations but only 1,344 of those have been recovered so far.

"Out of the recovered weapons, 1,249 are sophisticated weapons like AK series and INSAS rifles," he said when asked by reporters about the number of snatched weapons.

There were reports about snatching of weapons but this was the first time that a security official made the data public.

"Security situation has comparatively improved but such sophisticated weapons remaining with the public is something we are worried about. So a fresh combing operation has been launched for recovery of all such weapons," Singh said.