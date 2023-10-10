Manipur: 4,325 snatched weapons still missing, only 1,344 recovered so far

More than 4,300 weapons which were snatched from armouries during the violence in Manipur in May have remained traceless, forcing the security forces launch a fresh combing operation to recover the weapons.
The Centre's security advisor for violence-hit Manipur, Kukdiep Singh told reporters in Imphal on Monday evening that a total of 5,669 weapons were snatched by miscreants from armouries and police stations but only 1,344 of those have been recovered so far.
"Out of the recovered weapons, 1,249 are sophisticated weapons like AK series and INSAS rifles," he said when asked by reporters about the number of snatched weapons.
There were reports about snatching of weapons but this was the first time that a security official made the data public.
"Security situation has comparatively improved but such sophisticated weapons remaining with the public is something we are worried about. So a fresh combing operation has been launched for recovery of all such weapons," Singh said.
Singh said the fresh operations were launched after the 15-day deadline given by Manipur CM N Biren Singh for surrendering the weapons ended on Monday.
At least 11 such weapons including one AK series rifles, ammunition and uniforms of security forces, were recovered during the operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kakching and Chandel districts. Similar drive continued on Tuesday too.
The weapons were snatched mostly on May 3 and 4 when from armouries in Imphal Valley and again on May 28. But inability of security forces to recover the looted weapons have kept the Kukis under constant fear of more attacks on them. Kuki organisations even alleged that Manipur police handed over the weapons to armed Meitei groups such as Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun as the government is part of the plot for the "ethnic cleansing" of the Kukis. CM N Biren Singh, however, has rejected such allegations
More than 175 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3. The situation has still remained tense in some parts of Manipur.