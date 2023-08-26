Manipur: Amit Shah ensures Meitei group firm stance against infiltration

To address concerns about mass infiltration, the government is expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector, it added. COCOMI strongly pursued that there will be no allowance for separate administrations in Manipur and the home minister appealed for peace in the state and requested COCOMI to convey this message to the people, the statement said.

"Ensuring the movement and distribution of commodities in the state can be possibly realised with the support from both side of the communities. And necessary deployment of convoys to secure the highways shall be ensured in few days," it said.