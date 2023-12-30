Manipur CM announces several schemes for students, women, sportspersons

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "To promote sports, Khungang Ama, Sanabung Ama (one village, one playground) scheme will be launched on January 1. In the first phase, one playground will be constructed in each of the 60 assembly constituencies."

He added, "The Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme will be introduced for sportspersons who are unable to achieve global and national recognitions and government jobs. Under this scheme, players will receive skill development training and financial assistance to support their livelihood."

Singh said the Ima Nongthang Leima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme will provide Rs 500 per month to women above 40 years who are not benefiting from any government scheme.