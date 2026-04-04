<p>Imphal: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur </a>Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh was accorded a warm welcome as he began a three-day visit to the Jiribam district on Saturday.</p>.<p>The chief minister travelled by road via NH-37, covering 217 km from the state capital, Imphal. The road passes through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/cm-kuki-talks-spur-hope-for-manipur-breakthrough-3940002">Kuki</a>-majority Kangpokpi district, lending added significance to the visit, as members of the Meitei and Kuki communities have largely avoided travelling through each other's areas since the conflict began.</p>.<p>Singh was accompanied by state BJP president A Sharda Devi and at least eight MLAs, along with senior police and civil administration officials.</p>.<p>MLAs Tongbram Robindro, K Robindro, Sapam Ranjan, H Dingo, L Rameshwar, Ashab Uddin and S Kunjakeshwor Singh were among those in the delegation.</p>.BJP pushes for government formation as Manipur marks one year under President’s Rule.<p>In June 2024, then chief minister N Biren Singh had planned a similar visit via NH-37, but it was called off after suspected militants ambushed his advance security convoy near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district, injuring a security personnel.</p>.<p>This visit is part of ongoing efforts to build trust among communities and address local concerns, officials said.</p>.<p>The chief minister is also scheduled to interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and hold discussions with leaders from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities.</p>.<p>Singh had earlier visited Jiribam in February 2026, when he met displaced families from the affected communities.</p>.<p>During a recent meeting in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Singh to expedite the peace process and strengthen communal harmony in the ethnic strife-torn Manipur. </p>