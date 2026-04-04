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Manipur CM begins 3-day Jiribam visit, first road trip via NH-37 since ethnic unrest

Singh had earlier visited Jiribam in February 2026, when he met displaced families from the affected communities.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:54 IST
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