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Manipur CM travels via Kuki district after nearly three years, stops at Kuki MLA's residence

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Tongbram Robindro Singh and J. Kumo Sha.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:11 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 15:11 IST
India NewskukiManipurIndia PoliticsMeitis

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