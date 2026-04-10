<p>Imphal: In another effort aimed at restoration of peace, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday travelled by road via Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, something which was first since the Meitei-Kuki conflict erupted nearly three years ago. </p>.<p>Singh, who took charge as the new CM on February 4, travelled from the state capital Imphal to Naga-dominated Senapati district via NH-2 that passes through Kangpokpi. The Kuki-dominated stretch of the NH-2 has remained out of bounds for the Meiteis since the conflict started in May 2023. The Kuki have also avoided the Meitei-dominated areas fearing attacks.</p>.<p>A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Singh attended the reception ceremony organised by Senapati District Frontal Organisations. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Tongbram Robindro Singh and J. Kumo Sha.</p>.<p>"This is a significant effort to bring the state back to normalcy. The Chief Minister hailed the civil society organisations of Senapati, Mao and Kangpokpi for their unwavering support to the government’s initiative to restore peace and normalcy, after the state had been hard hit by the unprecedented conflict. The visit to Senapati district by road today has become possible only with their support and cooperation," said the statement. </p>.Manipur CM begins 3-day Jiribam visit, first road trip via NH-37 since ethnic unrest.<p>Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who resigned in February last year, had to travel to Senapati via helicopter due to objection by the Kukis against using the highway stretch passing through Kangpokpi. </p>.<p>Khemchand Singh inaugurated several projects in Senapati during his visit.</p>.<p>While returning to Imphal, Singh stopped at the residence of Haokholet Kipgen, a Kuki MLA representing Saitu Assembly constituency, at Hengbung in Kangpokpi district. "The Chief Minister interacted with the independent MLA and discussed in brief on the various developmental projects undertaken in the constituency. The Chief Minister assured to look into the issues raised by the MLA and to provide necessary assistance," said the statement.</p>.<p>Singh undertook the visit amid tension and protest in the Valley against the killing of two Meitei children in Bishnupur district on Tuesday allegedly by Kuki insurgents. The tension is still on with the administration on Friday extending the curb on internet in five valley districts: Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal district by two more days (till April 12). The administration, however, relaxed the curfew.</p>.<p>Security forces arrested three cadres of United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an armed group on charges of killing the two children. But UKNA denied their involvement. The incident has posed a fresh challenge to Singh's efforts to restore peace by bringing the gap betwen the two communities</p>