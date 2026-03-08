<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced that budgetary allocation of Rs. 350 crores is being earmarked for assistance to 3.5 lakh women, who were impacted due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. </p><p>Singh, who assumed the charge of the CM on February 4, made the announcement while taking part in the celebrations of International Women's Day at Imphal. </p>.Meitei, Kuki youths from Manipur travel together as part of 'National Integration Tour'.<p>Lauding the courage of Manipuri women, Singh stated that in different phases of the history of Manipur, the women have played crucial roles in the state's economy and political issues. "A widow in Manipur can nurture and mend their child to become a successful person even by selling vegetables and engaging in handloom works."</p><p>Singh said his government was taking steps to ensure that those displaced by the conflict can go back to their homes. </p><p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 have been displaced due to the conflict since May 2023. Women inmates living in several relief camps, both in the Meitei-dominated Valley and in the Kuki-dominated hills, have been demanding to facilitate their return to their homes.</p>