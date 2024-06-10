Manipur CM's security convoy ambushed by suspected militants; at least one injured

Imphal: Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.