Manipur: Committee formed to probe 'excessive use' of force on protesters by police

The order issued by the DGP said, 'There have been various reports/allegations of use of excess force by the security forces to maintain law and order over the last few days in Imphal area.' The committee will be headed by IGP (Administration) K Jayanta, the order said, adding that it will 'submit the report at the earliest.' Violent protests rocked Manipur’s capital for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday as thousands of students protested the kidnapping and killing of two youths, pictures of whose bodies had gone viral.