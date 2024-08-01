Manipur: Eight displaced persons, journalist injured in tear gas firing by police during protest

Guwahati: At least eight displaced persons belonging to Meitei community and a video journalist were injured after Manipur police resorted to using tear gas shells in Imphal on Thursday afternoon during a protest demanding restoration of peace in the conflict-hit state.

Sources said the protest march was taken out by hundreds of displaced people taking shelter in a relief camp at Akhampat area of Imphal. They were confronted by police when they allegedly marched towards the official residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The protesters demanded restoration of peace and allow them to return to their homes in Kuki-dominated Moreh in Tengnoupal and Churachandpur district. They fled their homes and took shelter in Meitei-dominated Imphal after violence broke out on May 3 last year. The protesters also demanded proper rehabilitation of the displaced persons.