Manipur: Four policemen among five arrested for snatching INSAS, AK-56, other weapons in Imphal West

Guwahati: Four policemen and a civilian were arrested for allegedly snatching weapons from the farmhouse of a BJP MLA on Tuesday in conflict-hit Manipur's Imphal West district.
Police said three INSAS rifles, four magazines, and 80 rounds of ammunition were snatched on Tuesday night.
Police said the five individuals were arrested on Wednesday, following which some weapons were seized from Sekta Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. The seized weapons included three INSAS rifles with three magazines, one S. Calibre rifle with magazine, one LMG rifle with magazine, two AK-56 rifles with two magazines, 130 rounds of ammunition and other items.
Police launched an operation after unidentified persons snatched weapons on Tuesday evening from the farmhouse of BJP MLA, Joykishan Singh from his farmhouse at Leikinthabi under Sekmai police station. The MLA was not present when the incident took place. His PSOs said unidentified persons overpowered them and took away the weapons.
Imphal East and Imphal West are Meitei-dominated districts and similar snatchings of weapons took place during the riot involving the Meitei and the Kukis that began in May last year. At least 126 people have died and over 60,000 others were displaced due to the conflict.
Manipur Police on Wednesday night said those arrested have been identified as Meisnam Krishnadas, Maibam Shanjit Singh, Longjam Jayenta Singh, Oinam Banti Singh (all police personnel) and Mainam Bomcha.
"They have been remanded into 10 days police custody for further investigation," Police said in a post on X.
Published 29 August 2024, 03:18 IST