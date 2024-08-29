Manipur: Four policemen among five arrested for snatching INSAS, AK-56, other weapons in Imphal West

Guwahati: Four policemen and a civilian were arrested for allegedly snatching weapons from the farmhouse of a BJP MLA on Tuesday in conflict-hit Manipur's Imphal West district.

Police said three INSAS rifles, four magazines, and 80 rounds of ammunition were snatched on Tuesday night.

Police said the five individuals were arrested on Wednesday, following which some weapons were seized from Sekta Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. The seized weapons included three INSAS rifles with three magazines, one S. Calibre rifle with magazine, one LMG rifle with magazine, two AK-56 rifles with two magazines, 130 rounds of ammunition and other items.