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Manipur going the Assam way to end conflict? CM Khemchand to study Assam's NRC experience

The CM is planning a consultation with experts in Assam to gauge the "feasibility" for implementing the same in the strife-torn state.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsManipurIndiaAssam

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