Manipur going the Assam way to end conflict? CM Khemchand to study Assam's NRC experience

<p>Guwahati: With the Valley-based organisations stepping up the demand for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to "detect illegal migrants," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/manipur-protesters-clash-with-police-during-march-to-cms-residence-3980727">Manipur </a>Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is planning a consultation with experts in Assam to gauge the "feasibility" for implementing the same in the strife-torn state.</p><p>"We have got in touch with a lawyer in Assam, who was part of the NRC exercise. We will invite similar experts from Assam for a discussion with people from various fields in our state on the NRC, the processes involved and to clear the doubts," Singh said after meeting leaders of various valley-based organisations leading an agitation for finding a solution to the ongoing conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. </p><p>The CM said the government seeks to come up with a "White Paper" on the NRC experience in Assam and possible way forward for implementing the same in Manipur. "The NRC exercise in Assam was carried out as per an order of the Supreme Court," the CM stated. </p><p>The CM's announcement came amid growing demand for having an "Assam-like NRC to detect the illegal Chin Kuki" migrants from neighbouring Myanmar in order to arrest the threat of identity crisis among the state's majority Meitei community. The agitators have also been demanding the NRC before conducting the new Census.</p>.Tensions flare in Manipur again as 3 killed in Naga-Kuki gunfight in Ukhrul.<p><strong>NRC in Assam</strong></p><p>Assam had witnessed similar demand for NRC amid the six-year-long Assam Agitation or the anti-foreigners movement between 1979 and 1985. The agitation against the problem illegal migration from neighbouring Bangladesh culminated into the Assam Accord in 1985 that decided to update the NRC. Subsequently, March 24, 1971 was accepted as the cut-off date only for Assam for detection of foreigners. </p><p>But the process remained in limbo for years before a few organisations moved the Supreme Court with pleas for updating the NRC. The exercise was finally carried out across Assam between 2013 and 2018 following an order by the Supreme Court. The draft NRC rolls, released in 2018, left out 19.06 lakh applicants (out of total 3.29 crores). The exercise, however, has remained stalled due to petitions filed in the Supreme Court seeking reverification of the draft. The NRC was first prepared way back in 1951 and it was updated only in Assam between 2013 and 2018. </p><p><strong>Political stand</strong></p><p>The ruling BJP, however, have denied to accept the draft NRC claiming that many post-1971 migrants fraudulently made it to the list while genuine citizens were left out. </p><p>The Opposition Congress has alleged that BJP played politics over the issue only while demanding completion of the NRC exercise for solving the state's long foreigners problem. Several organisations including the All Assam Students' Union, which had led the Assam Agitation, says Narendra Modi government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, have diluted the Assam Accord and the cut-off date of March 24, 1971. </p><p>The CAA decided to offer Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till 2014. Assam have witnessed protest against the CAA too but the BJP-led government have started offering citizenship through the CAA. </p>