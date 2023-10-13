Manipur government bans sharing of videos, photos about violence on social media

Mobile internet:

The order was issued even when the restriction on the use of mobile and broadband internet is still in force. The state government had imposed the ban on mobile internet soon after the riot between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe broke out on May 3. More than 175 people have been killed and over 60,000 others were displaced due to the violence.

Country-wide outrage was witnessed on June 20 after a video showing two Kuki women being sexually harassed and paraded naked went viral on social media. This led the Centre to order a CBI inquiry into the incident. After the situation slightly improved, the state government restored the mobile internet on September 23 but reimposed the same ban after photographs of two missing Meitei teenagers were shared on social media. Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley erupted in protest after the photographs indicated their murder. The teenagers were missing since July 6. The Centre rushed a special CBI team to carry out the investigation and six Kuki persons were arrested.

Video showing alleged burning of a Kuki man, which went viral on social media on Monday, also triggered tension in the Kuki hills.

The order also urged the people to share information to police about circulation or sharing of such videos and photographs for legal action.

Arms recovery:

The Army on Thursday evening said that a joint team of Assam Rifles, BSF and police recovered weapons from Gothai Phoulijang area in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. The recovery included one 9mm carbine, one tear gas gun, one improvised mortar, ammunition and other materials. The security forces on Monday launched a fresh combing operation for recovery of over 4,300 weapons, which were snatched from armouries during the riot in May.