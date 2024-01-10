Manipur government gives partial nod for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Manipur Home Department said in a letter to Imphal East District Magistrate on Wednesday that the holding of a public meeting is sensitive as highlighted by concerned security agencies and needed special attention especially in the context of the prevailing law and order.

The Department also noted that the Chief Minister and other VIPs would be attending an official function on the same day in the district and instructed the District Magistrate that the officer could "allow only flagging off of the yatra with a limited number of participants" and that the names of participants may be taken in advance.

As the government initially denied permission for the rally, the party said they will go ahead with the yatra through the ethnic violence hit state "at any cost".

Venugopal told a press conference that the party is "fully prepared to make the yatra a grand success" while accusing the BJP-led Manipur government of playing politics.

"We are not going to politicise the Manipur issue...How can we avoid Manipur when we are having an east to west yatra? We are not going to make any tamasha. They are very much reluctant to give us Palace Ground. We are not going to fight for this particular place. We will look for another location...We are going to hold the yatra at any cost," he said.