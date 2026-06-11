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Manipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

The bodies are suspected to be of six persons of the Naga community who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:01 IST
India NewsManipur

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