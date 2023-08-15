Manipur govt constructing 3,000 prefabricated houses for those displaced due to ethnic violence

Superintendent of Police P Brojendro of Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, which is undertaking the project, told PTI, 'The construction began from June 26 onwards in five different places and we are racing against time to complete the state government's initiative as soon as possible.'

Noting that 200 houses being built near Sajiwa Jail in Imphal East district is nearing completion, the official said that each house will have two rooms and a toilet and there will be common kitchens, while ten houses will form a row.