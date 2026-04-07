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Manipur govt decides to hand over probe into bomb attack that killed 2 kids to NIA: CM

He informed that the decision to hand over the case to NIA was taken after detailed discussions with the state home minister and other MLAs.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsManipurNIA

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