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Manipur govt dismisses rumours on security personnel 'killing' protesters

'Spreading fake news and rumours can aggravate the situation. Please verify any such information before posting,' it added.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsprotestManipur

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