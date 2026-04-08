<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> government has rubbished rumours spreading on social media that security forces have killed a "multitude of innocent protesters" in the state and warned of strict action against such rumour mongers.</p><p>In an X post on Tuesday, the Manipur government said: "There are various tweets and social media posts spreading rumours claiming that security personnel have killed multitude of innocent people in #Manipur carrying out peaceful protest rally."</p><p>"Spreading fake news and rumours can aggravate the situation. Please verify any such information before posting," it added.</p>.More violence in Manipur: Two killed, several injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in protest, CM holds all-party meeting.<p>Urging people not to allow rumours to shape actions, it said in moments of uncertainty, the best response is calm, clarity and verification.</p><p>"Before forwarding any message, pause and ask -- is this information verified? Is it helpful or harmful? Public order and harmony are built on responsible choices," it said.</p><p>The government said under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), spreading false information or inciting unrest is a punishable offence.</p><p>"Let's stand together for truth, civility and a peaceful Manipur," it said.</p><p>There were rumours on social media that security forces had fired upon protesters, killing two people and injuring 20.</p><p>The Manipur Police said "no such incident took place" and added that legal action will be initiated against individuals spreading such falsehoods on social media.</p>