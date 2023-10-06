Manipur govt employees contribute one day's salary for supplementary food to infants in relief camps

"While undertaking livelihood activities with the inmates of relief camps across the state, we noticed that there is, in general, a dietary deficit of children, particularly the infants. While nutrient supplements were provided by the social welfare department through its SNP program, supplementary infant food was not sufficiently provided as it is very expensive in the market. Hence, in an earnest effort to work towards fulfilling the dietary deficit of infants, MSRLM came up with the idea of an infant food,” Devi said.

The infrastructural requirement of the pilot project was provided by the Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) managed by the village-level federation of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) affiliated with MSRLM. The CHC normally hires out heavy-duty tractors, grinders and mixers to farmers and SHGs.

"Nutritionists and health experts told us that an infant between 9 to 12 months requires 60 grams of Nutrimix per day while infants between 1 to 2 years would need an intake of 70-90 grams of Nutrimix,” she said.

Devi added that 4,100 kgs of the Nutrimix would be required every month for distribution among all infants staying in the relief camps across the state and this would require at least Rs 12 lakhs.” She said that a proposal for the funding for the supplementary infant food requirement has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The infant food items would be distributed among all infants living in relief camps, both in the Valley as well as in the Kuki-dominated hills.

Nearly 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3. Women and children have been the worst sufferers. Education has been severely affected while lactating mothers and infants are not getting proper food and care in relief camps.