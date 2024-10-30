Manipur govt sanctions over Rs 5 crore for internally displaced persons

<p>Imphal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/manipur">Manipur </a>government has sanctioned over Rs 5 crore to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various parts of the state.</p>.<p>The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a Facebook post, said the sanctioned sum will cover Rs 1,000 financial assistance to each IDP.</p>.<p>The amount would be distributed before Diwali and the ‘Ningol Chakouba’ festival, Singh had said earlier.</p>.<p>The CM also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity Marathon’ on the eve of the National Unity Day.</p>.<p>Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, the unity run covered a distance of around 4 km.</p>.<p>“This run is a powerful reminder of our commitment to unity and harmony. Let every stride today reinforce our shared bond as one nation, one people. Jai Hind!” Singh said in a post on X. </p>