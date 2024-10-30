Home
Manipur govt sanctions over Rs 5 crore for internally displaced persons

The amount will also cover the cost of providing items of daily need to the IDPs, an official notification said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 09:44 IST
