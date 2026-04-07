<p>Internet has been temporarily suspended in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>five valley district—Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur—for three days in order to maintain law and order in the area. </p><p>This decision comes after two minors including a five-month baby boy were killed in Manipur's Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on Tuesday, throwing a wrench in the ongoing peace process. </p>.<p>The attack is suspected to have been carried out by Kuki insurgents.<br></p><p><em>(More to follow)</em></p>