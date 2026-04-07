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Manipur govt suspends internet in five districts following fresh violence in Bishnupur district

This decision comes after two minors including a five-month baby boy were killed in Manipur's Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on Tuesday, throwing a wrench in the ongoing peace process.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsManipurInternet

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