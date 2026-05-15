Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

28 Naga, Kuki hostages released in Manipur, 'all out efforts' by security forces as ten still yet to be traced

The hostage standoff unfolded after three Kuki church leaders were gunned down allegedly by Naga armed persons in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewskukiManipurhostageNaga

Follow us on :

Follow Us