<p>Guwahati: At least 28, out of the 38 people belonging to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki </a>and Naga communities, who had been held hostage at several locations in conflict-torn Manipur following the killing of four persons on Wednesday, were released on Friday. </p><p>At least 10 Kuki persons, however, has still remained traceless with the government saying an "all out efforts" by the security forces was underway for their safe release. Kuki Inpi Manipur, however, said at least 14 Kuki-Zo men have still remained under hostage. </p>.Over 38 Nagas, Kukis held hostage after recent killing of three church leaders in Manipur, rescue efforts underway.<p>A statement issued by Chief Minister's office on Friday said at least 28 persons, who were "detained" near Leilon Vaiphei and Saparmeina village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi and Naga-dominated Senapati district, were released following constant efforts by the government as well as the security forces and the civil society organisations.</p><p>Tension escalated on Thursday evening when community organisations belonging to both Kuki and Naga communities issued 24-hour "ultimatum" and warning about "breakdown of land and order" in case of non-release. Following this, the security agencies including the Army swung into action and tried to persuade the Naga and Kuki organisations to swap those "detained." </p><p>"First it was decided to release one for one but the Kuki organisations refused the proposal as the number of the Kukis are more. Later the government promised that all the Kukis would be released safely. But at least 14 Kuki men has not yet been released," a Kuki leader in Kangpokpi told DH on Friday evening. Those released are mostly women and children. </p>.Manipur: Three church leaders killed in ambush.<p>The hostage standoff unfolded after three Kuki church leaders were gunned down allegedly by Naga armed persons in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday. This triggered fresh tension and raised fears of a Naga-Kuki conflict in the state, which has already been grappling with Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023.</p>