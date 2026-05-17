Manipur hostage standoff: Nagas announce blockade, Kukis extend 'shutdown' as 20 victims remain untraced

<p>Guwahati: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> government unable to trace whereabouts of 20 people held hostage on May 13, Naga and Kuki organisations on Sunday toughened their stand by separately announcing economic blockade and a "shutdown" to intensify pressure for their safe release.</p><p>As security forces could not trace the six missing Nagas within its revised deadline of 6 pm on Sunday, United Naga Council (UNC) announced inter-district economic blockade along the National Highways in Naga areas with immediate effect, until the safe rescue and release of the hostages. The blockade is likely to affect movement of the Kukis on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">highways</a>. </p><p>Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of Kukis, decided to extend the "shutdown" by another 48-hours on Sunday given the government's alleged failure to secure release of the 14 Kuki men, who had remained in hostage since May 13. </p>.28 Naga, Kuki hostages released in Manipur, 'all out efforts' by security forces as ten still yet to be traced.<p>"Kuki Inpi Manipur reiterates that the continued silence and inaction of the authorities in the face of such grave concerns is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable. The government must act with urgency and responsibility before the situation deteriorates further," information secretary of KIM, Janghaolun Haokip, said in a statement on Sunday.</p><p>The hostage crisis unfolded on May 13 after three church leaders belonging to Thadou community (part of Kuki Zo communities) were gunned down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district while they were returning from a religious event in Churachandpur, another Kuki-dominated district. </p><p>Kuki organisations alleged involvement of the Nagas in the attack. </p><p>State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam Singh on May 14 said at least 38 persons, belonging to Kuki and Naga communities, were held hostage from Kangpokpi and Senapati district (Naga dominated).</p><p>A day later, 28 (14 Nagas and 14 Kukis) were released following intervention by the army and the state government. But KIM said at least 14 Kukis have still remained in hostage and UNC claimed that six Nagas are still in the "captivity" of the Kukis. </p><p>The state government said an "all out effort" was underway to secure their safe release but the tension increased in the hills as the efforts did not make any breakthrough even on Sunday. Kuki organisations on Sunday staged a protest in Kangpokpi demanding immediate release of the 14 men and the government's alleged failure to secure their release despite promises.</p>