Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur hostage standoff: Nagas announce blockade, Kukis extend 'shutdown' as 20 victims remain untraced

The hostage crisis unfolded on May 13 after three church leaders belonging to Thadou community (part of Kuki Zo communities) were gunned down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsManipurhostageNagasKukis

Follow us on :

Follow Us