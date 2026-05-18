Manipur hostages: Church leaders join peace efforts as Nagas and Kukis enforce blockade

Church leaders mediate hostage crisis in Manipur as Naga and Kuki groups enforce blockades amid escalating tensions.

Key points

• Hostage crisis deepens Twenty men from Naga and Kuki communities remain missing since being taken hostage on May 13, sparking fresh tensions after 28 were released on May 15.

• Blockades disrupt transport The United Naga Council enforced a blockade on NH-02, stranding hundreds of trucks and halting essential supplies to Kuki and Meitei areas.

• Church leaders intervene Christian leaders from Baptist churches met the Manipur Chief Minister to broker peace, visiting both Kuki and Naga communities to address the crisis.

• Kukis demand Centre's help The Kuki-Zo Council sought helicopter services and Union Territory status from the Centre, warning of potential large-scale communal conflict.