Manipur hostages: Church leaders join peace efforts as Nagas and Kukis enforce blockade

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Church leaders mediate hostage crisis in Manipur as Naga and Kuki groups enforce blockades amid escalating tensions.
Key points
• Hostage crisis deepens
Twenty men from Naga and Kuki communities remain missing since being taken hostage on May 13, sparking fresh tensions after 28 were released on May 15.
• Blockades disrupt transport
The United Naga Council enforced a blockade on NH-02, stranding hundreds of trucks and halting essential supplies to Kuki and Meitei areas.
• Church leaders intervene
Christian leaders from Baptist churches met the Manipur Chief Minister to broker peace, visiting both Kuki and Naga communities to address the crisis.
• Kukis demand Centre's help
The Kuki-Zo Council sought helicopter services and Union Territory status from the Centre, warning of potential large-scale communal conflict.
• Communal tensions rise
The hostage situation followed the killing of three Kuki church leaders, escalating hostilities between Naga and Kuki communities.
Key statistics
20
Number of hostages initially taken
28
Number of hostages released
May 13
Date of hostage incident
May 15
Date of hostage release
3
Number of church leaders killed
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:57 IST