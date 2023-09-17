Manipur joins nationwide launch of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Chief Minister Biren Singh said, "The scheme will be fully funded by the Union government. It is a significant step towards empowering our skilled artisans and craftsmen. Under the scheme, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge."

Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, Singh said, "The scheme will provide an opportunity to the talented artisans to showcase their skills and help in the country's economic growth."

The goal of the Vishwakarma scheme is to enhance the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen.