Kuki groups in Manipur apologise for killings of 6 Naga hostages, seek justice for all victims as tension simmer

<p>Guwahati: In a significant development concerning the ongoing conflict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/we-dont-trust-government-anymore-naga-families-refuse-to-accept-bodies-of-deceased-hostages-4035886">involving the Kuki and Naga tribes</a> in Manipur, Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of the Kuki-Zo organisations, on Thursday condemned the killing of the six Nagas and issued a public apology for the same. </p><p>Addressing a press conference, KZC chairman Henlienthang Thanglet told reporters in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district that the killings were not "authorised" by any organisation representing the Kuki-Zo communities and was done out of "emotions" following the killing of three pastors on May 13. </p>.Inside Manipur’s deadly relief camps.<p>"I am very sorry for that and I apologise on behalf of my people. Those responsible for the killing of the six must be identified and brought to justice through a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation," Thanglet said.</p><p>At least 21 Nagas were held hostage following the killing of the pastors and 14 were released. One person reportedly managed to flee but six were later killed. Nagas had similarly abducted several Kukis but they released them all following appeals by the church bodies as well as by the government. </p>.Amid Kuki-Naga conflict, forces recover 36 weapons and dismantle bunkers in Kangpokpi.<p>Recovery of the six bodies on June 11 intensified the tension between the Nagas and Kukis. This also increased pressure on the Kuki organisations by the Centre for their alleged failure to reciprocate to the gesture shown by the Nagas by releasing the 14 abducted Kukis on June 10. The United Naga Council has enforced "economic blockade" on a stretch of the NH-2 since then that has disrupted supplies to Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district since then. </p><p>The KZC's apology is seen as an attempt by the Kuki groups to reduce the tension between the Nagas and the Kukis in Manipur. </p><p>"At the same time, the Council is deeply concerned that the killing of fourteen innocent Kuki-Zo civilians, including three pastors, by suspected NSCN-IM and ZUF-K militants , has not received the same level of attention, urgency, and investigative focus from the authorities. During the same period, more than 45 houses in eight Kuki-Zo villages were reportedly burnt in attacks attributed to the same militant groups," he said. </p>