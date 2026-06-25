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Homeindiamanipur

Kuki groups in Manipur apologise for killings of 6 Naga hostages, seek justice for all victims as tension simmer

KZC chairman said the killings were not 'authorised' by any organisation representing the Kuki-Zo communities and was done out of 'emotions' following the killing of three pastors on May 13.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewskukiManipurNagas

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