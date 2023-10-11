Manipur: Mobile internet ban extended till Oct 16, frustration mounts

Orders issued by secretariat, home department, said the decision was taken 'to thwart the activities and designs of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain the peace and communal harmony and to prevent loss of life' and that 'it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms.' Mobile internet was banned after violence broke out in the state on May 3. It was restored on September 23 following an announcement by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. However, it was again banned on September 26 after public agitation hit Imphal valley after photographs of bodies of two missing students went viral.