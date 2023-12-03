Manipur: Mobile internet restored except in two kilometers of buffer zone

Guwahati: Manipur home department on Sunday decided to restore the mobile internet in the conflict-hit state barring in areas within two kilometers of the peripheral areas of at least nine districts.

A notification issued by T. Ranjit Singh, Manipur home commissioner on Sunday said the decision to restore the mobile internet and MMS services was taken considering improvement in the law and order situation in the past few days and inconvenience faced by the common people.

The restriction, however, would remain in force in the two kilometer radius of the peripheral areas of Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching. Chandel, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal are Meitei dominated districts while Kukis are dominant in Churachandpur, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal.