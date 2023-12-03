Manipur: Mobile internet restored except in two kilometers of buffer zone

Guwahati: Manipur home department on Sunday decided to restore the mobile internet in the conflict-hit state barring in areas within two kilometers of the peripheral areas of at least nine districts.
A notification issued by T. Ranjit Singh, Manipur home commissioner on Sunday said the decision to restore the mobile internet and MMS services was taken considering improvement in the law and order situation in the past few days and inconvenience faced by the common people.
The restriction, however, would remain in force in the two kilometer radius of the peripheral areas of Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching. Chandel, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal are Meitei dominated districts while Kukis are dominant in Churachandpur, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal.
The BJP-led state government had imposed the ban on mobile internet soon after the riot between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe broke out on May 3. Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced due to the violence.
The central security forces had created buffer zones on the areas sharing boundaries between the Kuki and Meitei dominated districts in order to prevent further escalation of the conflict.
The state government, however, restored the mobile internet on September 23 after the situation slightly improved but reimposed the same ban after photographs of two missing Meitei teenagers were shared on social media triggering fresh tension.
Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley erupted in protest after the photographs indicated their murder.
Tension erupted in Kuki hills too after a similar video surfaced on social media.
On Sunday, the home department asked all mobile service providers to comply with the order. It also asked the users of the internet to refrain from activities which may cause a situation leading to suspension of the internet services again.