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Manipur: NIA arrests 'prime accused' in SDPO killing at Moreh in 2023

Singh, a Meitei, was hit by a bullet in his stomach and succumbed to his injuries.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsManipurNIAMurder case

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