<p>Guwahati: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) on Thursday said they arrested the "prime accused" in the killing of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anandakumar Singh at Moreh, a border town in strife-torn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> in 2023. </p><p>In a statement, the NIA said the accused, Otkhothang Baite alias Othang Baite, a resident of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, was involved in the conspiracy behind the attack by members of a suspected Kuki militant group on a district police team in a playground. Baite belongs to the Kuki community.</p><p>The militants had opened fire at the district police team on October 31, 2023 during the peak of conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki community. </p>.Meitei man visiting Kuki wife gunned down in front of camera in Manipur's Churachandpur.<p>Singh, a Meitei, was hit by a bullet in his stomach and succumbed to his injuries. </p><p>Police at Moreh had registered a case, which was later handed over to the NIA in March 2024.</p><p>"During investigation, NIA found the conspiracy to have been aimed at creating terror in Manipur," the NIA said. The agency had earlier this month arrested another accused, Kamginthang Gangte in connection with the case. The killing triggered protests in the Meitei-dominated Valley demanding action against the assailants. </p><p>Moreh is a Kuki-dominated trade centre that shares a border with Myanmar. Meiteis fled the town following large-scale violence in 2023 and had taken shelter in the Valley. The Meiteis have not yet returned to Moreh.</p>