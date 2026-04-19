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Manipur on the boil again as government outreach stumbles

KZC warned that such efforts without a political solution could lead to fresh violence.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:07 IST
India NewsManipur

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