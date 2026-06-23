‘Manipur people are against threats from post-1951 migrants, not against any community’

<p>As ethnic conflicts continue to roil Manipur, the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities remain locked in competing claims over the land’s original inhabitants. </p><p>In an interview with DH, <strong>Hareshwar Goshwan</strong>i, political activist, former bureaucrat and author of <em>History of the People of Manipur</em>, says the people of Manipur are not against any community, but are fighting against what they see as threats from post-1951 illegal migrants. </p>.<p><strong>What is your view on the narrative that the ongoing Meitei-Kuki conflict is a struggle between indigenous people and illegal migrants?</strong></p>.<p>The Meiteis believe in an inclusive idea of Manipur where all indigenous communities live in peace and harmony. Kuki-Chin migrants from Myanmar who entered the state after 1950 without valid documents are considered illegal migrants. While all illegal migrants are foreigners, not all foreigners (with valid documents) are illegal migrants. In my view, the causes of the conflict are geopolitics, the Centre’s divide-and-rule approach to tackling insurgency, and the ethnicity-based demand for a “separate administration” or Union Territory by the Kuki-Chin community, allegedly backed by illegal migrants from across the international border.</p>.<p><strong>Meiteis have been demanding the implementation of the NRC in Manipur to identify foreigners. Do you think such an exercise is feasible?</strong></p>.<p>For me, the NRC is not about identifying foreigners from any particular community; it is about establishing a register of Indian citizens in accordance with the Constitution. Maintaining such a register is a must for a democracy. There is nothing wrong with the exercise, especially since a similar exercise was carried out in 1951.</p>.<p><strong>Do you think the Naga-Kuki tensions that have arisen amid the ongoing Meitei-Kuki conflict would complicate efforts to find a solution?</strong></p>.<p>This could be part of what some perceive as the union government’s strategy of setting one community against another in an attempt to suppress insurgency, as suggested by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that insurgency in the North-East would be neutralised within two to three years. Such an approach, rather than prioritising dialogue and negotiation, may only deepen violence and instability in the region. We do not want to see a Vietnam-like situation emerge in Manipur.</p>.<p><strong>Meiteis remain firm on an NRC and the Kukis for a “separate administration”. How can the concerns of both communities be addressed?</strong></p>.<p>The Meitei demand for an NRC falls within India’s constitutional framework. Will the Meiteis demand an NRC only for the Kukis? Why should any community fear it? On the other hand, the demand for a “separate administration” or union territory by the Kukis is based on ethnic lines. Particularly when accompanied by extreme violence, it should not be conceded under any circumstances. To the best of my knowledge, the Meiteis have never claimed that Manipur belongs exclusively to them. They believe in the inclusive coexistence of all indigenous communities of Manipur.</p>.<p><strong>You have consistently spoken about the suffering of common people during the conflict. Given the humanitarian toll, can the search for a solution be delayed any further?</strong></p>.<p>A solution appears unlikely in the near future unless the present government changes its policy or is completely removed from power.</p>