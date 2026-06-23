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‘Manipur people are against threats from post-1951 migrants, not against any community’

Hareshwar Goshwani says Manipur's people are not against any community, but are fighting against what they see as threats from post-1951 illegal migrants
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:25 IST
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Hareshwar Goshwani.

Hareshwar Goshwani.

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Published 23 June 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewskukiManipurIndian PoliticsSpecialsInSightNagaKukis

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