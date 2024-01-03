Manipur police and Kuki groups clash in gun fights in border town of Moreh

Guwahati: Police commandos and the Kuki groups are engaged in an escalating gun fight in Moreh, a trade town sharing border with Myanmar in conflict-hit Manipur, severely affecting business and normal life for the past several weeks.

At least 11 Manipur police commandos and a BSF jawan have been wounded in three separate gunfights at Moreh since December 30. The trade town, where people from across Myanmar also converge for business, has remained shut since December 30 when the fresh violence started after suspected Kuki insurgents attacked a team of police commandos and injured one.

Moreh, a Kuki-dominated town in Tengnoupal district, has remained tense since May when the riot broke out between the majority Meitei and Kuki tribes.