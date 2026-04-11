Manipur police arrest two for possession of arms, sacks of poppy seeds

<p>Imphal: Security forces arrested two persons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/bsf-jawan-killed-after-unidentified-miscreants-fire-bullet-in-manipurs-troubled-ukhrul-3963721">Manipur</a>'s Churachandpur district after arms and sacks of poppy seeds were seized from their possession, police said.</p><p>They were apprehended from the T Bangla MVCP area under the Churachandpur Police Station limits on Friday, a police statement said.</p><p>One modified carbine, one 9 mm pistol, and 36 sacks containing 1,800 kg of poppy seeds, and two vehicles were seized from their possession, it said.</p><p>In another operation, security forces also recovered a cache of arms and explosives from the forest area of Taijang village under the Chakpikarong Police Station limits in Chandel district.</p>.Arms, ammunition, 50 IEDs seized in Manipur.<p>One AK-47 rifle, four country-made guns along with magazines, seven mortars, IED-making material weighing about 4 kgs, and five walkie-talkie sets, among others, were seized during the operation, the police said.</p><p>Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.</p><p>More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.</p>