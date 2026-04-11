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Manipur police arrest two for possession of arms, sacks of poppy seeds

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsManipurpoppyManipur News

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