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Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence

However, a group of agitators were later allowed to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and they submitted a memorandum on the matter.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsManipurProtestersYumnam Khemchand Singh

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