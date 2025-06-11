Menu
Manipur reports first Covid-19 case in current wave

Manipur Health Services Director Dr Chambo Gonmei appealed to people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 10:06 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 10:06 IST
