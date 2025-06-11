<p>Imphal: A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur, the first such case in the northeastern state in the current wave of the coronavirus infection, an official said.</p>.<p>Manipur Health Services Director Dr Chambo Gonmei told reporters that the woman hails from Bishnupur district and had developed Covid-like symptoms.</p>.<p>"Her samples were tested at a private clinic in Imphal, and the results were positive," he said.</p>.Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka increases to 11.<p>The tests were conducted on June 5, and the results came on Monday, the health services director said.</p>.<p>"We are yet to get the history from the patient," Gonmei said.</p>.<p>He appealed to people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.</p>