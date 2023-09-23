Home
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur revokes mobile internet suspension orders

This comes after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had confirmed that mobile internet services, which were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, will be restored from today.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 07:20 IST

The Manipur government has revoked "all orders issued regarding suspension of mobile internet services under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017" in the state.

This comes after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had confirmed that mobile internet services, which were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, will be restored from today.

Addressing a press conference, Singh had said, "The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today."

More to follow...

(Published 23 September 2023, 07:20 IST)
India NewsManipurInternet

