Manipur: Security forces recover 50 weapons during operations in five days

The weapons were recovered in operations carried out jointly with other central security forces and the state police. "The joint operations involved use of explosive detection dogs, metal detectors and other state-of-the-art equipment," said the statement.

The weapons and the explosives were handed over to Manipur police, said the statement.

The arms were recovered amid a gunfight along the Meitei-dominated Imphal West and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi districts since Sunday in which at least two Meiteis died and 10 others were injured. Manipur police said Kuki insurgents used drones and rocket-propelled grenades to carry out the attacks. Combing operations have been stepped up along the "buffer zone" that separates the Meitei-dominated Valley districts and the Kuki-dominated hill districts.