<p>GUWAHATI: Several civilians were injured in action by security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday after locals allegedly blocked movement of the forces based on rumours about entry of Kuki insurgents. </p><p>As the tension flared up, the administration clamped curfew from 5pm till further orders in Bishnupur district, which has remained on the boil since April 7, when two Meitei children were killed in a bomb attack allegedly by the Kukis. In a statement, Manipur police said the tension started at around 1.30pm when a team of central forces were obstructed while they were moving towards Thinungei in Kwakta area based on inputs about presence of illegal weapons. Kwakta is situated on the fringes of Bishnupur and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. </p><p>Police said the information about the presence of weapons was revealed by a drug peddler, Sabir Ahamed, who was arrested with 6.74kg suspected brown sugar at Imphal airport on Tuesday morning. </p><p>The security team was stopped by a mob based on rumours that those in the vehicles were not security forces but Kuki insurgents. Sources said that locals were apprehensive about entry of Kuki insurgents from Churachandpur to carry out attack similarly done at Toronglaobi village on April 7. </p>.Manipur violence | Houses torched, shots fired in Ukhrul, internet services suspended.<p>"The situation escalated when some members of the crowd turned violent, damaging and setting fire to two vehicles belonging to the security personnel. There were also attempts to detain personnel, further aggravating the situation. The crowd was dispersed using minimum necessary force, including tear smoke, to restore law and order," police said adding that a few civilians were injured in the action. </p><p>Four persons were arrested in connection with the clash that took place amid the protests across the Valley against the killing of the two children on April 7.</p>