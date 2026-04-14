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Manipur: Several injured as crowd blocks force movement, curfew back in Bishnupur 

The security team was stopped by a mob based on rumours that those in the vehicles were not security forces but Kuki insurgents.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsManipur

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