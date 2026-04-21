Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur tension: One injured in firing after mob tries to vandalise CM event, Singh forced to take chopper

As the crowd did not relent, police opened fire as the "last resort," in which Elangbam Nandbir Singh, aged 40, was injured. The situation was subsequently brought under control, it said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsManipurMob

Follow us on :

Follow Us