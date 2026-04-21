<p>Guwahati: A Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel was injured in Manipur's Thoubal distict after security forces fired at a mob which allegedly tried to vandalise an event attended by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh beside others. </p><p>Manipur police said a large group of people armed with stones and catapults advanced towards the function organised for inauguration of a block development office at Wangjing in Thoubal district, situated about 25-kms from the state capital Imphal.</p>.Situation in Manipur remains tense as shutdown disrupts lives.<p>"Despite repeated warnings and appeals by police personnel to disperse, the crowd continued to move aggressively, posing a serious threat to public property, dignitaries present, and overall law and order," police said in a statement. </p><p>As the crowd did not relent, police opened fire as the "last resort," in which Elangbam Nandbir Singh, aged 40, was injured. The situation was subsequently brought under control, it said. </p><p><strong>CM forced to take chopper: </strong></p><p>Earlier CM Singh had to take a chopper to reach the event venue at Wangjing from Imphal as angry protesters blocked his convoy en-route to Thoubal. "The CM took the chopper to show respect to the sentiment of the people," an official in the CM's office told DH. </p><p>The protesters were angry as the CM defied the "public shutdown" called in the Meitei-dominated valley districts in order to register protest against the killing of two children in Bishnupur district on April 7. Three protesters were killed in firing by security forces soon after the killings at Tronglaobi village. The Valley has remained on the boil since then with protesters, mainly women taking to the streets with torch in their hands during nights and frequently clashing with security forces. They have been alleging Singh government's failure to nab those involved in the attack. The government earlier asked the NIA to carry out an investigation into the case. </p><p><strong>CM surprised: </strong></p><p>Addressing the function at Wangjing, Singh said he was surprised to see opposition to his visit in the Valley whereas he faces no hurdles in travelling to hill districts. “I recently visited many hill districts and there were no opposition to my visit there. But, I am surprised by the protest in Thoubal district against my visit,” said a statement quoting the CM. </p><p>"Differences can be sorted out by sitting together. All solution come after talks between the parties involved." </p><p>Referring to the Tronglaobi killing, Singh said the government assured the Joint Action Committee (leading the protest) to meet their demands including providing jobs to the parents of the victims. </p>.<p>Expressing strong resentment over the five-day total shutdown, the Chief Minister said that such unwarranted and senseless activities create confusion among the general public, and sometimes the government feels sorry for such situation, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.</p><p>Meanwhile, several Naga organisations including the influential United Naga Council enforced the shutodwn in Naga-dominated districts on Tuesday, which was called in protest against the killing of two Naga men at TM Kasom Village in Ukhrul district on April 18. </p>