Manipur to ban history book with distorted contents on Kukis, says RPI (Athawale) leader

Imphal: Republican Party of India (Athawale) national secretary Maheshwor Thounaojam on Wednesday said the Manipur government will soon ban a class 11 history book with "distorted contents on Kukis".
Thounaojam told reporters, "A portion in the book claims that some Kuki tribes had migrated in pre-historic times. This has no historical basis and any references."
The book, History of Manipur, is written by M Kaoba Singh and B Sharma.
Claiming that state education minister Th Basanta Singh has assured him of a ban the book, Thounaojam said, "The word Kukis were first heard in the state between 1830 and 1840 according to former Manipur-based British officer Major James Johnstone in his 1896 book Manipur and Naga Hills."
"The false claims in the book will misinform the students. It should be banned," Thounaojam added.