Manipur to ban history book with distorted contents on Kukis, says RPI (Athawale) leader

Imphal: Republican Party of India (Athawale) national secretary Maheshwor Thounaojam on Wednesday said the Manipur government will soon ban a class 11 history book with "distorted contents on Kukis".

Thounaojam told reporters, "A portion in the book claims that some Kuki tribes had migrated in pre-historic times. This has no historical basis and any references."

The book, History of Manipur, is written by M Kaoba Singh and B Sharma.