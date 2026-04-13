<p>Guwahati: Road blockade, demonstration during day time and women on the streets with torchlight, the traditional symbol of of protest at night. Situation like this is back to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meitei">Meitei</a>-dominated valley districts in conflict-torn Manipur since April 7, when two children were killed in a bomb attack allegedly by Kuki insurgents in Bishnupur district.</p><p>With the government unable to nab those responsible for the crime, anger is growing in the Valley forcing the administration to renew the suspension on use of internet in three times since then. </p><p>Two children of a BSF jawan, one just five months, died on the spot as a suspected projectile hit their house at Toroglaobi village at around 1am on April 7, when they were asleep. </p><p>The wife of the jawan, Oinam Binita, who works as a nurse in a private hospital in Guwahati, was on maternity leave. She was also seriously injured in the attack. Toroglaobi village, situated on the fringes of Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. </p>.Security forces destroy 21 illegal bunkers, seize 13 IEDs in Manipur.<p>Binita, in a video message on Sunday also alleged that the government failed to protect the civilians despite presence of a large number of security forces. </p><p>Three local residents, who staged a protest against the incident, were also killed in firing by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crpf">CRPF</a> on the same day after they allegedly attacked a BSF camp. </p><p>On Sunday night, large number of women staged a torchlight protest rally at Langmeidong in Kakching district alleging the Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led government's failure to protect the Meiteis against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kukis">Kukis</a>. Clubs in several locations in the Valley has been staging similar protests on the streets demanding justice to the family of the two children. </p><p>The state police arrested three cadres of United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an armed group for their alleged involvement in the incident. But UKNA issued a statement denying their involvement. </p><p>The protesters raised slogans such as “Justice for Toronglaobi,” “Stop Proxy War,” “Expel Kuki Narco-terrorists from Manipur,” and also demanded implementation of NRC before conduct of the Census in Manipur.</p><p>The Meitei organisations have been demanding action against Kuki insurgent groups and abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups. </p>