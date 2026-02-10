Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur violence | Houses torched, shots fired in Ukhrul, internet services suspended

Locals, who fled their residences, confronted security forces for their alleged failure to stop firing in the area.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us