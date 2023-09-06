Manipur violence: Protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown

More than 25 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The injured have been rushed to Bishnupur district hospital and other nearby facilities for treatment, they said.

Defying curfew, hundreds of locals came out of their houses at Oinam in Bishnupur district and sat in the middle of a road to block the movement of police and other central forces' personnel who were on their way to Phougakchao Ikhai from Imphal, officials said.