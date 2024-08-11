Manipur: Wife of former Kuki MLA dies in bomb blast while burning household waste

Guwahati: Wife of a former Kuki MLA, Yamthong Haokip, died after an explosion took place while she was burning waste at her house at E Mulam village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

The explosion took place at around 3pm on Saturday and the victim, Charubala, 59, received serious injuries. She succumbed to the injuries hours later, Haokip said in his complaint lodged at Saikul police station on Sunday morning.