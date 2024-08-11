Manipur: Wife of former Kuki MLA dies in bomb blast while burning household waste

Guwahati: Wife of a former Kuki MLA, Yamthong Haokip, died after an explosion took place while she was burning waste at her house at E Mulam village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.
The explosion took place at around 3pm on Saturday and the victim, Charubala, 59, received serious injuries. She succumbed to the injuries hours later, Haokip said in his complaint lodged at Saikul police station on Sunday morning.
Haokip urged police to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and ascertain the kind of explosives that triggered the blast. The explosion created a crater on the spot.
"It looks like miscreants planted the bomb knowing well that the household wastes are burnt in that place," said a source in Kangpokpi.
Haokip was a Congress MLA from Saikul Assembly constituency but he contested as a BJP candidate in 2022 Assembly elections. He, however, lost to Kuki People's Alliance candidate.
Published 11 August 2024, 07:28 IST