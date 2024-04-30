Meira Paibis 'snached' 11 Meitei armed miscreants from Army, stopped from seizing weapons in Manipur

Guwahati: At least 11 armed miscreants belonging to Meitei community in conflict-hit Manipur were "snatched away" from a team of Army's Mahar Regiment on Tuesday by a crowd of Meira Paibis, the women vigilante group of Meiteis, and were also stopped from seizing sophisticated weapons in Bishnupur district.
A statement issued by Manipur police on Tuesday night said the Mahar regiment detained 11 armed miscreants dressed in police fatigues in an area under Kumbi police station and seized sophisticated weapons. But the women protesters blocked the road and stopped movement of the army team. "On being informed by the Army about the developing situation, district police rushed to the spot. On reaching, it was informed by the army personnel that the 11 persons had been snatched by the womenfolk during an aggressive confrontation with them despite their best efforts," said the police statement.
The weapons found in possession of the armed miscreants included three AK series rifles, five INSAS, two SLRs, two hand grenades, bullet proof jackets, beside others. "The recovered weapons and ammunitions were kept in safe custody. The mob was later dispersed and the situation was brought under control. Necessary legal action is being taken up," said the police statement. Police, however, said the incident was not linked with the attack on CRPF personnel in Bishnupur district on April 27 in which two personnel were killd and two others were injured.
Sources told DH that two SUVs were stopped by the Army's Mahar 2 Regiment during a patrol at Kumbi area situated close to the "buffer zone" between Meitei-dominated Bishnupur and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.
Videos shared by a source showed Army personnel resorting to bank firing to quell the mob who tried to snatch away the weapons. "As the chaotic situation prevailed, armed miscreants fled taking advantage of the milee," said the source. The women were against seizure of the weapons saying they were "village volunteers" and were engaged to "protect" the Meitei villages near the "buffer zone" from attacks by Kuki militants. They alleged that the security forces failed to protect the Meiteis.
Security forces have launched a combing operations along the buffer zone following the attack on the CRPF camp, seized many weapons and dismantled "bunkers" used by both Meitei and Kuki armed persons.
A similar situation prevailed in Meitei dominated Imphal East district on June 24 last year when a mob of 1,500 Meira Paibis forced an Army team to release 12 militants of KYKL, a banned Meitei insurgent group. Meira Paibis similarly blocked the ways of central security forces during attacks on Kuki villages allegedly by the Meitei armed persons.