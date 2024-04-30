Meira Paibis 'snached' 11 Meitei armed miscreants from Army, stopped from seizing weapons in Manipur

Guwahati: At least 11 armed miscreants belonging to Meitei community in conflict-hit Manipur were "snatched away" from a team of Army's Mahar Regiment on Tuesday by a crowd of Meira Paibis, the women vigilante group of Meiteis, and were also stopped from seizing sophisticated weapons in Bishnupur district.

A statement issued by Manipur police on Tuesday night said the Mahar regiment detained 11 armed miscreants dressed in police fatigues in an area under Kumbi police station and seized sophisticated weapons. But the women protesters blocked the road and stopped movement of the army team. "On being informed by the Army about the developing situation, district police rushed to the spot. On reaching, it was informed by the army personnel that the 11 persons had been snatched by the womenfolk during an aggressive confrontation with them despite their best efforts," said the police statement.