<p>Guwahati: As part of efforts to bridge the trust deficit among communities, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday (March 3) flagged off a "National Integration Tour" for 24 youths belonging to Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Meitei Pangal communities.</p><p>The 10-day-long tour is being organised by Assam Rifles, country's oldest paramilitary forces deployed in the conflict-torn state. </p><p>The tour, which will cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Mumbai and Kolkata, between March 3 and 13, was flagged off from the 33 Assam Rifles sector 9 headquarters at Keithelmanbi at Imphal.</p><p>Talking about the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023, Singh said despite the differences, elders should not spoil the future of the children. "We should forgive and forget the past and jointly head towards bringing peace and development in the state," he said.</p><p>Singh stated that during the crisis in the state, more than 47,000 people belonging to both the Meitei and Kuki communities were relocated to safer zones by the Assam Rifles to ensure their security and well-being. </p><p>The Chief Minister also commended the prompt and dedicated actions of the Assam Rifles in carrying out the relocation process during the crisis, said an official statement. </p><p>In a symbolic gesture of unity and inclusiveness, a group was formed comprising one member from each community, and a flag was handed over to them to represent collective harmony and shared identity. CM interacted with the youths of the four communities. </p><p>Since assuming the charge of Chief Minister on February 4, Singh has been trying several ways to reach out to the Meitei and the Kuki communities to bridge the trust and restore peace and transportation. But the efforts has not yet made much headway as the Kuki organisations has remained firm on their demand for a "Separate Administration" in the form of a Union Territory for ending the conflict.</p>