MHA 'envoy' reach conflict-torn Manipur hours after 35 MLAs seeks 'positive action' from Centre

Rahul Gandhi jibe:

The team reached Manipur on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the conflict-torn state. Addressing a gathering as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra near Nongpoh in Meghalaya, Gandhi on Monday charged that PM Modi and BJP is not willing to end the conflict in the state.

MLAs appeal to Shah:

Raj Kumar Imo Singh, a BJP legislator on Monday said 35 ruling MLAs met on Sunday and unanimously decided to move Home Minister Amit Shah for "positive action" to end the conflict. They demanded that the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups should be immediately abrogated, complete disarmament of the state and seizure of all weapons allegedly snatched from security forces during the riot, replacement of the central forces who remained "mute spectators" during the recent attacks in Moreh and Bishnupur.

"If the Government of India is unable to initiate positive action at the earliest, we the legislators unanimously have resolved to take necessary steps in consultation with the public of the state," the MLAs said in their letter to Shah.

Appeal of the Kukis:

Kuki organisations, at the same time, urged Shah to take action against the "Meitei armed groups" such as Aarambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun alleging their involvement in the killing of the Kukis.