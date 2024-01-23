MHA 'envoy' reach conflict-torn Manipur hours after 35 MLAs seeks 'positive action' from Centre

Guwahati: A "special envoy" of the Union Home Ministry landed in Manipur on Monday evening, hours after 35 ruling MLAs wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking "positive action" for ending the violence that have kept the state on the boil since May last year.
Sources said the three-member envoy led by MHA advisor for the Northeast AK Mishra met "several stakeholders" on Monday evening, took stock of the prevailing situation in the state and discussed ways to end the conflict.
Myanmar border:
The team reached Manipur two days after Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Assam that the border with Myanmar would be fenced on the lines of the country's border with Bangladesh and the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement would also be ended. The FMR agreement allows local communities sharing ethnic ties to visit the two countries without visa and passport. They only require a travel permit issued by the border guarding agency.
More than 200 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribes since May last year. At least 11 Meiteis including two police commandos were killed allegedly by Kuki insurgents in Moreh in Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts since January 17.
Rahul Gandhi jibe:
The team reached Manipur on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the conflict-torn state. Addressing a gathering as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra near Nongpoh in Meghalaya, Gandhi on Monday charged that PM Modi and BJP is not willing to end the conflict in the state.
MLAs appeal to Shah:
Raj Kumar Imo Singh, a BJP legislator on Monday said 35 ruling MLAs met on Sunday and unanimously decided to move Home Minister Amit Shah for "positive action" to end the conflict. They demanded that the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups should be immediately abrogated, complete disarmament of the state and seizure of all weapons allegedly snatched from security forces during the riot, replacement of the central forces who remained "mute spectators" during the recent attacks in Moreh and Bishnupur.
"If the Government of India is unable to initiate positive action at the earliest, we the legislators unanimously have resolved to take necessary steps in consultation with the public of the state," the MLAs said in their letter to Shah.
Appeal of the Kukis:
Kuki organisations, at the same time, urged Shah to take action against the "Meitei armed groups" such as Aarambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun alleging their involvement in the killing of the Kukis.