Missing Naga farmer found dead with bullet wounds in Manipur’s Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi

<p>Guwahati: A 57-year-old farmer belonging to Naga community was found dead with bullet wounds, hours after he went missing during a firing allegedly by armed Kuki people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>'s Kangpokpi district on Monday. </p><p>The victim, identified as Chungjanglung Panmei, was a resident of Pongringlong Romgmei Naga village in the Kuki-dominated district that has seen conflict involving the Nagas and Kukis in the past few weeks.</p><p>Pongmeirong Youth Club issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying that Panmei was an innocent farmer, who came under attack from Kuki armed people in the morning when he had gone to check the water supply source in the village due to drinking water scarcity.</p><p>"The incident highlights the growing insecurity among the Nagas living in the vulnerable border village," the club said in the statement.</p><p>The incident took place after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/pregnant-woman-among-3-kukis-killed-in-manipur-amid-growing-tension-in-hill-districts-4029031">killing of three Kuki people including a pregnant lady</a> at Laibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district on Friday (June 5). </p>.Pregnant woman among 3 Kukis killed in Manipur amid growing tension in hill districts .<p>The Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex body of the Kukis, had alleged involvement of the Naga armed group in the attack. But the allegation was rejected by the Naga groups. Police said those involved in the attack on Friday was yet to be identified.</p><p>Reacting to the allegations, Kuki Inpi Manipur issued a statement on Monday evening stating that the community should not be held responsible as there is no Kuki population where the Naga man was killed. </p><p>United Naga Council, an apex body of the Nagas, also condemned the killing on Monday and alleged involvement of the Kuki armed people. </p><p>"This cold-blooded murder of an innocent civilian is a grave violation of human rights and an attack on theNaga people as a whole. Justice should be delivered by arresting those involved in the killing. The Council will not remain a mute spectator to continued atrocities against the Naga people. We call upon the Government of Manipur and the Government of India to act swiftly to deliver justice and prevent further escalation," UNC spokesperson, James Hau said in a statement.</p><p>A statement from Manipur Police over the incident was awaited.</p>