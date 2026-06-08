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Missing Naga farmer found dead with bullet wounds in Manipur’s Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi

The incident took place after the killing of three Kuki people including a pregnant lady at Laibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district on June 5.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewskukiManipurNaga

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